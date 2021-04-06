Kincade Fire

Prosecutor files 33 criminal charges against PG&E in 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California prosecutor has filed 33 criminal charges against troubled Pacific Gas & Electric involving a 2019 wildfire.

The Sonoma County District Attorney on Tuesday charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings.

The utility did not immediately comment.

The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters.

It's the latest in a series of similar problems for the utility, which was also charged after another devastating fire destroyed much of the Sierra foothills community of Paradise in 2018 in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's recorded history.

