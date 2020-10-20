MAP: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs impact thousands in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs is underway in the Bay Area because of gusty winds and wildfire risk.
PG&E has de-energized power lines in parts of 15 counties in California, impacting about 37,000 customers. This includes five Bay Area counties.
The affected counties include: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo counties.
Affected PG&E customers in the Bay Area, per PG&E:
Alameda County: 336 customers
Contra Costa County: 201 customers
Napa County: 3,296 customers
Santa Clara County: 236 customers
Sonoma County: 135 customers
