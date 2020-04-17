PG&E

PG&E fire mitigation during shelter-in-place baffles Marin County residents

By
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The home perched above a canyon is an idyllic place to take refuge from COVID-19, but Ron McClain of Mill Valley can also talk about difficulties.

"The big frustration is work," he said. "Not being able to work at home. We are all expected to work."

RELATED: PG&E to cut power to some East Bay residents for maintenance during stay-at-home order

He lives in a fire zone, one of those places where PG&E has been hardening the system. That work has has meant cutting power to residents at the same times when they need to be productive.

Everyone feels flummoxed.

"I don't know what to do. It is unexpected. I didn't know it was coming. But it has to be done," said neighbor Lynne Barnarde.

"It is like they are playing catch-up because they did not do their jobs over the past several years," added another neighbor, James Ber.

RELATED: 90% of Bay Area residents want to end PG&E's existing operations, poll finds

PG&E plans to cut power eighteen times before the end of this month in Mill Valley, San Rafael and Novato. The combined work will impact several hundred customers. What frustrates them, "That PG&E's schedule keeps changing."

"So how do you make plans?" we asked James Ber.

"I don't think you can."

"Why does the schedule keep changing?" we asked Deanna Contreras of PG&E.

"We're taking feedback into consideration," she said. "Doing all we can to reduce impacts to customers. We apologize for the inconveniences."

RELATED: PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires

PG&E scheduled the projects months ago.

"We have to get this work done," said Contreras. "We have to do it before the start of wildfire season."

PG&E has been trying to give customers advance notice based on changing plans. The utility says it can be more efficient with notifications when customers supply phone numbers and addresses.

Meantime, back on that beautiful deck in Mill Valley, Ron McClain had work to do.

"We do have power today," he said. "Not tomorrow. That's what they say."

Call it a form of collateral damage from a concurrence of mitigations; one for a wildfire, the other a pandemic, in the least convenient time and place.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmill valleymarinsan rafaelnovatocoronavirus californiapower outagepg&ecoronaviruspg&e public safety power shutoffshelter in placewildfirefire safety
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Your next PG&E bill will be lowered, thanks to an early climate rebate
PG&E CEO to retire in June, interim CEO named
East Bay residents lose power while stuck at home
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News