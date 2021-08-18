PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E begins restoring power to Bay Area counties after planned shutoff

PG&E says it expects to have power fully restored to affected customers by Thursday afternoon.
EMBED <>More Videos

PG&E begins restoring power to Bay Area counties after shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E announced Wednesday afternoon that its meteorologists have issued the weather "all clear" and the utility is beginning to restore power in some areas affected by shutoffs that affected about 48,000 customers in 13 counties Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Caldor Fire explodes in size destroying several structures, prompting evacuations

The power shutoffs, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs and are an attempt to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking wildfires during dry and windy weather conditions, affected thousands of customers in the North Bay counties of Napa, Sonoma and Solano.

Small portions of Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially part of the planned shutoffs but were removed from the scope of the operation before the shutoffs began, according to PG&E.

VIDEO: Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
EMBED More News Videos

A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.



The utility says it expects to restore power by Thursday afternoon to the remaining customers dealing with the outages.

Crews on the ground and via helicopter are inspecting thousands of transmission and distribution lines and will make repairs as necessary before restoring power and notifying customers.

More information about this week's power shutoff can be found here.


RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscocalifornianapasonomaelectriccalifornia wildfirespg&efirepg&e public safety power shutoffweatherfire safetywildfire
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Solano County residents endure PG&E shutoff 1 year after LNU wildfire
PG&E gives 'all-clear' for North Bay residents
PG&E shuts off power to customers in several Bay Area counties
PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News