Santa Clara Co. finally joins the rest of the Bay Area in Phase 2 of reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Santa Clara County, the final holdout in the Bay Area when it comes to moving into Phase 2 of reopening, will allow curbside pickup, manufacturing and logistics work to resume.

The announcement came Monday morning in a joint press release from the several Bay Area counties that have been working together on their coronavirus response and shelter-in-place orders: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties (plus the city of Berkeley, which has its own public health department).

"While much work remains to be done, in light of this progress, we are issuing a new order today that allows retail establishments to offer storefront pick-up, and also allows the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistical operations that support retail to resume. We are counting on these businesses to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume. COVID-19 continues to pose a very significant risk to our communities, and that continued vigilance is necessary to ensure that we do not see an increase in spread as more activities resume," the statement reads in part.

The loosening of the stay-at-home orders was prompted by progress on six key indicators, the Bay Area health officers said.

Despite the eased restrictions, public health leaders are still asking residents of all the affected jurisdictions to stay at home as much as possible and wear face coverings when they are outside their residence.

Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody will be speaking about the revised stay-at-home order in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

