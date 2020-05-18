'We've got to play catch-up,' San Francisco retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup

Perry, from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, says Monday will be big. It's the day many businesses and retailers get the green light to take down the plywood and partially re-open their doors to customers for phase two of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"It's not perfect, but anything that gets our small businesses open and lets people know they are open is important," said Perry.
Starting Monday, many stores will offer curbside pickup.
Derek Nazzal owns Sofa Creations in San Francisco and San Rafael. Both stores will offer curbside delivery, one customer at a time will be allowed inside stores. He says his manufacturers will also resume production Monday.
"Obviously we're going to be cautious, employees wearing masks, customers wearing masks," Nazzal said.
The city was tweeting the new guidelines in four languages, but not every business will be allowed to unlock the doors.
"We closed last Monday when I got a citation," said Fadi Berbery.
Berbery has owned Smoke Signals Newsstand on Polk Street for 25 years but police shut him down last week, saying his business was non-essential. Even though he's selling newspapers in six languages.
"When you sell 500 papers a week, many customers are upset when they don't have their papers," said Berbery.
"Many of us are trying to grapple with orders from our health officer," said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Peskin says there are mixed signals coming from the city's health department, he's fighting to allow Berbery's newsstand to reopen.
"Newspapers and books are food for the mind, food is essential and newspapers are essential," Peskin said.
Meantime, the SFMTA is offering businesses temporary loading zone permits, it's free just register online.
