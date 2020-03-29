Coronavirus: Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order amid coronavirus outbreak

Kelly Drive in Philadelphia was crowded with people running and walking during the afternoon, while a large group could be seen congregating in the popular plaza at Eakins Oval Plaza in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art late at night.
Action News showed the video to Dr. Tony Reed, the chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital.
In an interview conducted over FaceTime, Reed said he knows people want fresh air, but should think twice about going out.
"Imagine a runner coming along, turning sideways and coughing, and you're running along right behind them and run through the vapor cloud from their cough," he said.
RELATED: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
At Clark Park in West Philadelphia, there were crowded games of chess. We saw three different games played with different people, and the pieces were never cleaned in between.
Action News also saw pick up basketball games at Hunting and Wissinoming parks.
"Any one of those people out there playing basketball could have been infected two days ago, three days ago, four days ago, and just aren't showing symptoms yet but are spreading the virus," Reed said.
In his opinion, we're just at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak here.
"We know this is why we are in health care. This is why we train. This is what we get up in the morning to do. It's to help our fellow citizens in our greatest time of need," he said.
But it's not just in the city that directives are being ignored. In Ocean City, New Jersey, the boardwalk and beaches are closed but people were still using them.
RELATED: Are businesses, people following shelter-in-place rules in the Bay Area?
Dr. Reed says health care workers need cooperation as they prepare for their biggest challenge yet.
"It's like watching a storm come across a big empty field and you know it's coming to you," he said.
In Philadelphia, if you see a gathering, you are urged to call 311.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
