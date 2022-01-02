collapse

Frightening moments as railing collapses during Philadelphia Eagles-Washington game

By 6abc Digital Staff
VIDEO: Railing collapses as Eagles' Jalen Hurts leaves the field

LANDOVER, Maryland -- Some frightening moments followed the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington game at Fed Ex Field Sunday when a railing collapsed, sending fans tumbling.

Eagles fans were taking pictures of quarterback Jalen Hurts as he headed to the locker room when the incident occurred.

Hurts was not injured. In fact, Hurts helped the fans back onto their feet.

There is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured.


The Washington Football team released a statement to ABC News saying.

"The Washington Football Team is aware of an incident in the North Field Tunnel following today's game. To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
