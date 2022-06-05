gun violence

3 dead, 11 injured after shooting at popular night spot in Philadelphia

Multiple shooters were seen firing into a crowd, Philadelphia police say.
By 6abc Digital Staff
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting on South Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A barrage of bullets from multiple shooters left three people dead and nearly a dozen more wounded on South Street, a popular restaurant and art district, in Philadelphia.

It all happened shortly before midnight Saturday when police on patrol heard numerous gunshots from the 200 block of South Street.

Those officers saw several active shooters firing into a crowd, Inspector D F Pace said during an early Sunday morning news conference.

One of those officers fired at one of the shooters. It's unclear if that suspect was hit, Pace said.

However, that suspect dropped his weapon and fled.

Raw video from the Action Cam shows the scene after more than a dozen people were shot in Center City.



At least two guns were recovered from the scene, and Pace said one of them had an extended magazine.

"Numerous" shell casings were found along the 200 and 300 blocks.

In all, 14 people were hit by gunfire. Of those victims, three people are dead and 11 more are wounded.

The victims who were killed include two men and a woman. All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Their names have not been released.



"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," said Pace.

No arrests have been made.

Pace said at least one of the shooters fled southbound on American Street.

Police are looking for surveillance video to help them identify the shooters.
