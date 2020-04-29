See the Blue Angels fly over Philadelphia and New York from inside the cockpit

PHILADELPHIA -- The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels joined the Air Force Thunderbirds in a flyover of the Philadelphia and New York City regions on Tuesday.

The flyover was a show of support for health care workers, first responders, military personnel and others on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels released video showing the view from inside the cockpit as the jets took flight.

The skyscrapers from the Philadelphia and New York skylines could be seen from outside the cockpit window as the Blue Angels flew in formation.

EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Center City Philadelphia on April 28, 2020.



"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

"Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."
