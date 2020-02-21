KGO jobs page

News Photographer (Field Camera)

Posted 2/21/20
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Position: News Photographer (Field Camera) Date Posted: 2/21/20

Department: News

JOB OVERVIEW:

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking an experienced News Photographer for a staff position. We are looking for a modern content creator who works productively as a team with a reporter or independently. We want someone to join our team who is inherently creative, embraces new technology and wants to experiment on a daily basis.

A successful candidate will be highly motivated with a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. You will be a good fit if you are unfazed by constant deadlines for all platforms and are a problem-solver. Candidates should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong worth ethic.

Qualified applicants must:

  • Have a minimum of 3-years of major/medium market experience as a photojournalist with live transmission (satellite, microwave/broadband and streaming technology)


  • Be experienced and proficient with a variety of cameras


  • Be willing to join the NABET union


    • Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required. Applicants must also have the flexibility to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

    TO APPLY:
    Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 749157BR - News Photographer (Field Camera); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

    NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

    ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

    The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
