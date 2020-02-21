Department: News
JOB OVERVIEW:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking an experienced News Photographer for a staff position. We are looking for a modern content creator who works productively as a team with a reporter or independently. We want someone to join our team who is inherently creative, embraces new technology and wants to experiment on a daily basis.
A successful candidate will be highly motivated with a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local news gathering. You will be a good fit if you are unfazed by constant deadlines for all platforms and are a problem-solver. Candidates should possess excellent interpersonal skills and a strong worth ethic.
Qualified applicants must:
Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required. Applicants must also have the flexibility to work a variety of shifts including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 749157BR - News Photographer (Field Camera); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
