Society

PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win

1 / 13

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From San Francisco to Oakland, it was a joyous day for thousands of supporters around the Bay Area celebrating the win of President-elect Joe Biden and Bay Area native and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

RELATED: Watch as SF Bay Area cheers, celebrates news that Biden is set to become president

Once the announcement came that Joe Biden garnered enough votes to be the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270-electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, thousands flocked over to San Francisco's Castro District and raised their rainbow, U.S. and Biden/Harris flags.

Across the bay, Lake Merritt became the epicenter of celebration in Oakland. One woman touted a sign reading "Harris in Da White House" as she celebrated on Grand Avenue.

Check out the photo gallery above to see more of the festivities.

RELATED: Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify." Watch his full remarks above.



RELATED: Watch Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
EMBED More News Videos

Speaking from Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandkamala harrisphotosjoe biden2020 presidential electionpoliticsphotography
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Howard University: The place that shaped Kamala Harris
Santa Clara Co. sees sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Who gets vaccinated 1st? CA task force working on plan
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
AccuWeather forecast: First freeze of the season
Show More
5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
Meet the 2 immigrant women who won SF supervisors' seats
How the Biden administration would handle NASA
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
More TOP STORIES News