PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win

Once the announcement came that Joe Biden garnered enough votes to be the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270-electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, thousands flocked over to San Francisco's Castro District and raised their rainbow, U.S. and Biden/Harris flags.
Across the bay, Lake Merritt became the epicenter of celebration in Oakland. One woman touted a sign reading "Harris in Da White House" as she celebrated on Grand Avenue.
Check out the photo gallery above to see more of the festivities.
