PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From San Francisco to Oakland, it was a joyous day for thousands of supporters around the Bay Area celebrating the win of President-elect Joe Biden and Bay Area native and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Once the announcement came that Joe Biden garnered enough votes to be the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270-electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, thousands flocked over to San Francisco's Castro District and raised their rainbow, U.S. and Biden/Harris flags.Across the bay, Lake Merritt became the epicenter of celebration in Oakland. One woman touted a sign reading "Harris in Da White House" as she celebrated on Grand Avenue.