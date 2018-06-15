GHOST SHIP FIRE

PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book

EMBED </>More Videos

Ghost Ship Fire defendant Derick Almena is publishing a book of his jail cell drawings in the next few days, hoping to help support his wife and three children. (KGO-TV)

By
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Ghost Ship Fire defendant Derick Almena is publishing a book of his jail cell drawings in the next few days, hoping to help support his wife and three children who have been on their own since his arrest one year ago.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court

His defense team's publicist, Kali Mari-Bowyer, provided some of the page layouts and Almena's introduction to I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes. They've been pleased by what they see as our fair coverage of the tragedy. Caution for Almena's graphic depiction of his days at Dublin's Santa Rita Jail and some profanity. Almena writes that he is innocent and has faced "endless threats of violence against me and my family" while in custody.

I-TEAM TIMELINE: Complaints against Ghost Ship warehouse since 2014

Almena's trial is set for July 17th. He and co-defendant Max Harris turned down a settlement offer from prosecutors this week. They face 36 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, one for each of the people who died in the blaze December 2, 2016.

You can see many of Almena's drawings in the video above.

VIDEO: Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

She helped build the Oakland artists collective known as "Ghost Ship". Now, her husband faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for all those people who died in the fire. On the eve of an important hearing in the criminal case, Micah Allison has given an exclusive interview to the ABC7 I-Team.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the Ghost Ship fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship fireartbooksjailfirecrimefire deathabc7 originalsDublinOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
I-TEAM TIMELINE: Complaints against Ghost Ship warehouse since 2014
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder's close associates talk to I-Team
I-Team investigates background of Ghost Ship founder
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News