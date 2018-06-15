PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3369094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She helped build the Oakland artists collective known as "Ghost Ship". Now, her husband faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for all those people who died in the fire. On the eve of an important hearing in the criminal case, Micah Allison has given an exclusive interview to the ABC7 I-Team.

Ghost Ship Fire defendant Derick Almena is publishing a book of his jail cell drawings in the next few days, hoping to help support his wife and three children who have been on their own since his arrest one year ago.His defense team's publicist, Kali Mari-Bowyer, provided some of the page layouts and Almena's introduction to I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes. They've been pleased by what they see as our fair coverage of the tragedy. Caution for Almena's graphic depiction of his days at Dublin's Santa Rita Jail and some profanity. Almena writes that he is innocent and has faced "endless threats of violence against me and my family" while in custody.Almena's trial is set for July 17th. He and co-defendant Max Harris turned down a settlement offer from prosecutors this week. They face 36 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, one for each of the people who died in the blaze December 2, 2016.You can see many of Almena's drawings in the video above.