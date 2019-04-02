FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- New surveillance photos show the person wanted for a bloody attack on a customer at a Denny's restaurant in Fremont.
They say the suspect attacked a Denny's customer on March 31 while he was waiting for his food.
RELATED: Fremont man attacked at Denny's
Frederick Ibonie is missing three teeth, has a fractured nose and palate, and ten stitches in his lip.
Initially, it was believed the suspect may have worked for DoorDash. But police say they have ruled out any connection to the food delivery business.
Fremont police are asking you to call if you recognize the suspect.
A GoFund Me page has been set up to help pay for Ibonie's medical care.
Photos released of suspect wanted in beating at Denny's in Fremont
TOP STORIES
Show More