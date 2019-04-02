Crime & Safety

Photos released of suspect wanted in beating at Denny's in Fremont

EMBED <>More Videos

New surveillance photos show the person wanted for a bloody attack on a customer at a Denny's restaurant in Fremont.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- New surveillance photos show the person wanted for a bloody attack on a customer at a Denny's restaurant in Fremont.

They say the suspect attacked a Denny's customer on March 31 while he was waiting for his food.

RELATED: Fremont man attacked at Denny's

Frederick Ibonie is missing three teeth, has a fractured nose and palate, and ten stitches in his lip.

Initially, it was believed the suspect may have worked for DoorDash. But police say they have ruled out any connection to the food delivery business.

Fremont police are asking you to call if you recognize the suspect.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help pay for Ibonie's medical care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfremontassaultfoodbeating
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Ghost Ship fire trial to get underway today
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle
Berkeley chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
Man guilty of killing New York City jogger Karina Vetrano
More TOP STORIES News