Body found in water at San Francisco's Pier 39, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

SFPD says officers responded to Pier 39 around 4:56 p.m. and located a person in the water. The person was confirmed deceased at the scene, police said.

Police say at this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

The medical examiner will be conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.