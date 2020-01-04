Pilot killed when small plane crashes, erupts in flames in Santa Clarita

#Breaking Downed aircraft, 14 Fwy & Newhall Ave, East of 14 Fwy #Newhall, Santa Clarita Sta Deputies & @LACOFD on scene. Aircraft engulfed in flames, unknown condition of occupant(s) — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020

BREAKING: Plane crash in Santa Clarita at NB 14’s Newhall Avenue offramp. Single occupant dead. pic.twitter.com/vIXXivUgWR — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) January 4, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A small plane crashed and erupted in flames Saturday morning near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, killing the only person onboard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.The single-engine aircraft went down shortly after 10 a.m. at the Newhall Avenue exit in Newhall. Flames ignited after the plane struck a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol log.Witnesses' video from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising above the mangled wreckage in a grassy area near the off-ramp.The cause of the crash and the identity of the pilot, who was pronounced dead at the scene, were not immediately known.The northbound 14 in Southern California was closed as a result of the incident.