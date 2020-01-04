Pilot killed when small plane crashes, erupts in flames in Santa Clarita

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A small plane crashed and erupted in flames Saturday morning near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, killing the only person onboard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The single-engine aircraft went down shortly after 10 a.m. at the Newhall Avenue exit in Newhall. Flames ignited after the plane struck a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol log.

Witnesses' video from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising above the mangled wreckage in a grassy area near the off-ramp.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the pilot, who was pronounced dead at the scene, were not immediately known.

The northbound 14 in Southern California was closed as a result of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newhallsanta claritachpfirecalifornia highway patrolfirefightersplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
AccuWeather forecast: Light early morning showers
Oakland residents react to deadly laptop theft at Montclair Village
Woman, man in fatal shooting in Dublin ID'd
Suspect arrested after police chase in San Leandro
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Show More
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
Does abbreviating 2020 on legal documents put you at risk?
Fleet of mysterious drones spotted flying over rural US
Leaving California: Here's what's great about it and what's bad
More TOP STORIES News