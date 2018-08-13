Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

JOYEETA BISWAS
One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.

A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
Show More
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Woman struck, killed by SMART train in Novato
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
More News