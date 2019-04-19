Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash at Fullerton Airport

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed and was engulfed in flames upon departing a runway at Fullerton Municipal Airport Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:50 p.m. as firefighters were on scene extinguishing the flames. The fire was extinguished shortly after, officials said.

The FAA says only one person, the pilot, was on board the plane.

A fire department division chief told City News Service the pilot of the plane was killed in the crash.

The plane was described as a twin-engine Beechcraft Duke. It crashed while departing from the airport's Runway 24.
