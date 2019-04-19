Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash at Fullerton Airport

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed and was engulfed in flames upon departing a runway at Fullerton Municipal Airport Thursday night, authorities said.The crash was reported at approximately 7:50 p.m. as firefighters were on scene extinguishing the flames. The fire was extinguished shortly after, officials said.The FAA says only one person, the pilot, was on board the plane.A fire department division chief told City News Service the pilot of the plane was killed in the crash.The plane was described as a twin-engine Beechcraft Duke. It crashed while departing from the airport's Runway 24.