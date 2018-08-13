PLANE CRASH

Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane, perform complicated maneuvers

Experienced pilots are wondering how a 29-year-old Seattle man with no training could not only get a plane off the ground, but perform loops and other complicated maneuvers.

By
SEATTLE (KGO) --
Chris Zwingle flew commercial planes for 35 years. He says for a civilian flying a plane, "That's not easy, particularly in a transport aircraft. It's not easy at all."

He calls it "amazing" that the Horizon Air baggage handler, whom authorities say did not have a pilot's license, seemed to confidently operate a stolen plane until his fatal crash. Zwingle says, "The man got some ability from somewhere."

The man, Richard Russell, told air traffic controllers where he got his skills. On an audio recording he says, "I've played video games before, so I know what I'm doing a little bit. "

Officials at Sea-Tac International Airport said an Alaska Airlines plane that was stolen by an airline employee has crashed in Washington state.



At the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, they have several simulators that allow would-be pilots, hobbyists and students to have a virtual experience flying a plane.

Mark van Bergen is a pilot and teacher. He believes it's possible that someone could fly a plane after virtual lessons.

"After enough time with the simulator, you could become confident enough to take the aircraft off the ground and fly it. "

A company called Fly Away Simulation uses the same plane the Seattle man stole as one of its models. We talked to the head of the company, Ryan Barclay, via Skype. He says, "I believe you can taxi and take off for a flight with knowledge from a simulator."

As for the daring stunts, those we talked to think it's possible but improbable he learned those complex maneuvers even from these highly realistic simulators. The cockpit data recorder may provide clues.
