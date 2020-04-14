Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Pittsburg teacher makes birthday special for young boy

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A teacher in Pittsburg made sure one of her students had a very happy birthday.

Dorothy Mallari surprised her student Byron at his home with balloons and a chalk drawing in the driveway yesterday. His mom had told her he was sad he wasn't going to be able to celebrate his birthday with his class. It was something he'd been looking forward to.

"I had this idea of coming to his house and writing a message on his driveway, and then I also recorded myself with a message and put it on our class blog, and had my other students all send messages to him so he can feel all the love," said Mallari.

You may remember Mallari when her class went viral last year for their song and dance inspired by the Lizzo song "Truth hurts."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypittsburgbirthdaycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News