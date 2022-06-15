brush fire

Crews responding to 2-alarm brush fire burning in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to 2-alarm vegetation fire in Pittsburg Tuesday evening.

CAL FIRE says the blaze has burned 10 acres near Golf Club and Leland roads. Fire officials are advising the public to use caution when driving near the incident or avoid the area.




