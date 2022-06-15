Crews responding to 2-alarm brush fire burning in Pittsburg

ConFire units responding to 2nd alarm vegetation fire on Golf Club Rd at Leland in Pittsburg. Numerous fire apparatus in the area, use caution when driving near the incident or avoid the area. PIO en route — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 15, 2022

We are assisting @ContraCostaFire with a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Golf Club Ct. in Pittsburg reported to be 10 acres in size. #ClubInc pic.twitter.com/0mW0lQ3irv — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 15, 2022

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to 2-alarm vegetation fire in Pittsburg Tuesday evening.CAL FIRE says the blaze has burned 10 acres near Golf Club and Leland roads. Fire officials are advising the public to use caution when driving near the incident or avoid the area.