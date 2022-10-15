Woman, young child shot in Pittsburg, police say

Pittsburg police say the victims were found inside a truck that had crashed.

Two people were shot in Pittsburg, police said. One of the victims is critically injured.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman and young child were shot in Pittsburg on Friday night, police said.

ABC7 news was at the scene at Davi and Civic Avenues where there was a heavy police response.

A stretch of roadway was blocked off for the investigation.

Pittsburg police say the victims were found just after 9 p.m. inside a truck that had crashed.

A couple of children who were playing at the time say they heard three gunshots and went to see what it was.

"Yeah it was scary, it's our first time ever being like. Well not being, just hearing one of those, and coming to see it's actually real...like we're not just hearing something," said a nearby resident.

ABC7 News was told the child is expected to survive, but the woman was critically injured.

No arrests have been made.

