21-year-old man shot dead in Woodland Hills Park, Pittsburg police says

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Pittsburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a body was found Friday night at Woodland Hills Park.

First reports of a shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle.

Officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say despite lifesaving efforts by EMS, the victim did not survive. The man's name has not been released

"It appears the victim was in the park adjacent to Alta Vista Circle when an unidentified suspect approached the victim and fired several shots," Pittsburg Police Department said in a Facebook Post. "The suspect then ran and got into a compact car and drove away."


"Our investigators could use the public's help with any information or security camera video from the area. Anyone with information should please contact our Pittsburg Police Tip-Line at (925)252-4040," police said.

