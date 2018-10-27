ACTIVE SHOOTER

Pittsburgh police report 'multiple casualties' in shooting at synagogue, 3 officers shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Active shooter situation at synagogue in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KGO) --
Police said there are multiple causalities after reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Three officers were shot in the incident.

Police were dispatched to Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning after reports of an active shooter. Police said it is "imperative" that people nearby shelter in place

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that an active shooter is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue.

Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is watching the events unfold.

The NYPD is deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking here for the latest information.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shootersynagogueshootingreligionPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACTIVE SHOOTER
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
More active shooter
Top Stories
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Show More
Take a tour of Great America's creepy 'Halloween Haunt' attraction
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
Only some get underground PG&E lines as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fire
Belgium store owner outsmarts gang of robbers
More News