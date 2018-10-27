Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Police said there are multiple causalities after reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Three officers were shot in the incident.Police were dispatched to Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning after reports of an active shooter. Police said it is "imperative" that people nearby shelter in placeThe Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that an active shooter is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue.Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody.President Donald Trump tweeted that he is watching the events unfold.The NYPD is deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking here for the latest information.