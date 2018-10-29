Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect appears in court

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has appeared briefly in a federal courthouse in a wheelchair to face charges he killed 11 people in the attack.Robert Bowers was wearing a blue sweatshirt in the Pittsburgh courtroom Monday. He was released from a hospital in the morning and turned over to federal authorities.Bowers spoke with lawyers before the judge took the bench, going over documents and confirming his identity to the judge. He accepted a court-appointed defender.Bowers was shot and wounded in a gun battle with police Saturday after what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday and in later comments to police.