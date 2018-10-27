U.S. & WORLD

Robert Bowers identified as Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect: What we know

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Eisenberg, the former president of Tree of Life Synagogue, describes the police response to Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH --
Robert Bowers has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a synagogue on Pittsburgh's east end, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The shooting left at least eight people dead, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the gunman "claimed innocent lives" at a baby-naming ceremony.

At least six people were injured, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said, including four injured police officers. The officers' injuries are not life-threatening, but the others are "critical and serious in nature."

Hissrich described the crime scene as "horrific" and "one of the worst I've seen." He said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the gunman at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. Authorities have not discussed the shooter's movements within the building.



Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold different services on Saturday mornings. He guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

The synagogue, Tree of Life, is located in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Berkun said the neighborhood has a large Jewish population.

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department first received word of the shooting around 10:30 local time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgun violenceshootingfatal shootingreligionsynagoguePennsylvania
U.S. & WORLD
California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
Major scare at USPS facility in Burlingame
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Pittsburgh police report 8 killed in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers injured
PHOTOS: Police response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
Show More
California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Take a tour of Great America's creepy 'Halloween Haunt' attraction
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
More News