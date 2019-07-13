Plane at Newark Airport evacuated after attendants report suspicious photo

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A plane at Newark Airport was evacuated Saturday morning after flight attendants reported a suspicious photo.

A source close to the investigation tells Eyewitness News two flight attendants received an airdropped photo of a suicide vest on their iPhones and went to tell the captain.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 a.m. on JetBlue flight 573 bound for Tampa.

About 150 passengers were taken off the plane onto the tarmac via stairways and were bused to a gate to board another plane.

K9 units sniffed through the plane, and luggage was removed and rescreened.

Port Authority police detectives are investigating where the photo came from.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plane evacuatednewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News