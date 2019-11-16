SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGO) -- Two planes collided Friday at the San Antonio International Airport, with one ending up on top of the other.
One of the private planes was from San Jose.
The other had reportedly been parked at the airport for over a week after flying in from New Orleans.
No one was injured in the crash.
Plane from San Jose collides with another in Texas
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Apple drops vaping apps from App Store, TikTok allows links to third-party websites, and more