Plane from San Jose collides with another in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGO) -- Two planes collided Friday at the San Antonio International Airport, with one ending up on top of the other.

One of the private planes was from San Jose.

The other had reportedly been parked at the airport for over a week after flying in from New Orleans.

No one was injured in the crash.
