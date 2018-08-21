Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing with blown tires

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bay Area friends devastated after body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts
Plane carrying Post Malone to make emergency landing
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
Show More
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Body found in rural Iowa area near Mollie Tibbetts' hometown
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from New York
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More News