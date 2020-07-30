Coronavirus

Trump asks COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma after visiting American Red Cross

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the headquarters of the American Red Cross to encourage survivors of COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Thousands of coronavirus patients have donated their plasma in hopes it could help other patients recover from the coronavirus, and scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place. Medical experts say the jury is still out on effectiveness of convalescent plasma on both fronts.

Trump was joined by several members of his coronavirus task force for the visit to Red Cross, and even stopped to visit with a plasma donor. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said 50,000 donors have given plasma but the nation needs hundreds of thousands of more donors to come forward.

If it works, survivor plasma could have important ramifications until a vaccine arrives - raising the prospect of possibly protecting high-risk people with temporary immune-boosting infusions every so often.

Convalescent plasma's most famous use was during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamerican red crosscoronavirusblood plasmau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
49ers encourage fans to wear a mask in message featuring Garoppolo
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
49ers encourage fans to wear a mask in message featuring Garoppolo
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
WATCH TONIGHT: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Firefighters battle 120-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest -- LIVE
Show More
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Scientists map how COVID-19 could spread in schools
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
John Lewis in posthumous essay: 'Your turn to let freedom ring'
More TOP STORIES News