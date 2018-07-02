GHOST SHIP FIRE

Plea negotiations for Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire drawing to a close

EMBED </>More Videos

A spokesperson for Tony Serra, Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena's attorney, confirms negotiations continued Monday for a plea deal.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A spokesperson for Tony Serra, Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena's attorney, confirms negotiations continued Monday for a plea deal for the fire that killed 36 people. Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, Ghost Ship creative director, are each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and face 39 years in prison if convicted.

The I-Team reported 10 days ago that Almena turned down a plea offer from prosecutors that would have given him an 18-year prison sentence, with possible parole in 10.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later

Now, it looks as though both Almena and Harris may receive even less time.

Proposals ABC7 News investigative reporter Dan Noyes heard over the weekend included eight years for Almena and three to six years for Harris - or eight years for each man.

Today, the Mercury News cited an email from the District Attorney's Office to victims' families saying Almena may receive nine years and Harris six years. The defendants would be allowed to serve their sentences in local jail, not state prison, according to the paper.

PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book

It's a difficult time for the victims' families, and it is not yet clear whether they would support a plea deal or whether they'll pressure prosecutors to go for tougher sentences.

In a text to Noyes on Monday, Almena's wife, Micah Allison, wrote, "Until tomorrow, nothing is set in stone."

That's when Almena and Harris are due back in Alameda Superior Court to finalize a plea deal.

Click here for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firecourtcourt casejailsentencingdeadly firefirefire deathmanslaughterOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches show emotion, evidence in Ghost Ship fire
Judge rules Ghost Ship defendants will go to trial
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship defendant's jail cell drawings in new book
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News