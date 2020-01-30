Caught on camera: Wheelchair-bound man dumped onto ground inside Pleasant Hill Target after incident over handicapped parking spot

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is speaking out about the attack inside a Pleasant Hill Target store that left him with a broken wrist and emotional trauma. Video shows 52-year-old Phillip Kinstler dumped out of his wheelchair and onto the floor in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

San Ramon resident Jimmie Tiger, 32, is jailed on charges including assault and attempted kidnapping in the Jan. 11 incident.

Detectives say the incident began when the victim confronted the suspect's girlfriend in the Target parking lot for parking in a handicapped spot without a placard.

"So I just pointed to the sign and said, 'Could you please not park in handicapped parking?'" he said.


Kinstler says he then went into the store to return an item.

A short time later, Kinstler says the woman's husband came into the store, found him, and demanded Kinstler come outside and apologize to her.

When Kinstler declined, police say Tiger tried to forcibly wheel him out of the store. Kinstler resisted and Tiger is accused of lifting the wheelchair and dumping him onto the floor.

"He pushed me one way, he pushed me another way," he said. "First my wrist hit, the back of my watch hit the floor, and then I just toppled down like a rag doll all on top of my wrist."

Kinstler, who is paralyzed from the chest down, says he suffered a broken wrist and other injuries.

Witnesses got a partial license plate and police arrested Tiger.


According to Sgt. Ron Priebe, Tiger was charged with, "Attempted kidnap for moving him without permission or without his consent, assault, as well as a special enhancement for the assault charge due to the injury sustained."

The broken wrist is not only painful, it has left Kinstler unable to engage in his favorite past time: playing the guitar.

Kinstler adds, "The thing that most hurts is that nobody did anything."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasant hillcrimearrestassaultattackparkingkidnappingcaught on videocaught on cameratargetsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News