Brush fire near Pleasanton contained at 16 acres, CAL FIRE says

#Golffire [final] Near the Callippe Reserve south of Pleasanton (Alameda County) Fire is contained at 16 acres and is located in the City of Pleasanton. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 3, 2021

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near the Callippe Preserve south of Pleasanton. Fire is currently 25 acres, additional resources responding. #GolfFire @LP_FIRE1974 @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/utRw2o1EXU — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 3, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire that burned near Pleasanton Friday night has been contained, CAL FIRE says.The agency says it has contained the "Golf Fire" in Alameda County at 16 acres.Flames sparked south of Pleasanton near the Callippe Preserve Golf Course around 9:30p.m. Friday night.It burned in an area that's remote and away from homes.No reports of an injuries or damage to structures.The cause is under investigation.