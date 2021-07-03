brush fire

Brush fire near Pleasanton contained at 16 acres, CAL FIRE says

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire that burned near Pleasanton Friday night has been contained, CAL FIRE says.

The agency says it has contained the "Golf Fire" in Alameda County at 16 acres.

Flames sparked south of Pleasanton near the Callippe Preserve Golf Course around 9:30p.m. Friday night.



It burned in an area that's remote and away from homes.

No reports of an injuries or damage to structures.

The cause is under investigation.



