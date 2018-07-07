Pleasanton Police seek help identifying a man caught naked on camera

The search is on for a man accused of burglary as well as exposing himself and other lewd acts in Fremont and Pleasanton. (Pleasanton Police Department)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
The search is on for a man accused of burglary as well as exposing himself and other lewd acts in Pleasanton and Fremont.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect and are requesting the public's assistance in identifying him. Home security cameras captured video of him Thursday night.



The man has a band tattoo on his upper right arm.

Police say he may be driving a white, four-door, crossover vehicle that is a newer model.

The incidents happened between June 15 and July 5. For more, see the Pleasanton Police Department's alert here.
