Russian River Brewing Company's 2021 Pliny the Younger beer release paused due to pandemic

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Russian River Brewing Company is holding off on a new beer release because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pliny the Younger 2021 was supposed to be available in February but the brewery says that it won't be safe to gather.

In an announcement posted on their website, the company said, "Like most major beer releases and other special events during this COVID-era, we are hitting the pause button on our annual 2021 Pliny the Younger release. While we are sad to miss seeing our loyal friends and fans from around the world, it has become clear that it will not be safe for us to gather again by February 2021."

RELATED: Pliny the Younger beer released at Russian River Brewing Company

They also say that neither their Santa Rosa or Windsor pub have been allowed to reopen for indoor dining.

Pliny the Younger 2020 will be available in limited release bottles for purchase online sometime in late January.

"With many of our accounts still (or potentially soon to be) shut down likely well into February, wholesale distribution will be unknown until the very last minute. But we fully expect to be back in business and better than ever in 2022," the brewery said.

