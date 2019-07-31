Police say 1 baby dead, 1 in hospital after twin newborns were found near a dumpster in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say one baby has died and the other has been hospitalized after twin newborns were found near a large outdoor trash container in Fairfield.According to authorities, the investigation is underway along the 300 block of Pittman Road, near a church and a hotel.Police tell ABC7 News the babies look like they had just been born on the ground.On a sidewalk around the corner officers found a woman who they say clearly had just given birth.She was taken to a nearby hospital.Police are still on the scene investigating.