Police say 1 baby dead, 1 in hospital after twin newborns were found near a dumpster in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say one baby has died and the other has been hospitalized after twin newborns were found near a large outdoor trash container in Fairfield.
According to authorities, the investigation is underway along the 300 block of Pittman Road, near a church and a hotel.
Police tell ABC7 News the babies look like they had just been born on the ground.
On a sidewalk around the corner officers found a woman who they say clearly had just given birth.
She was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police are still on the scene investigating.
