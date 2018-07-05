Police: 1 woman killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting

Police are investigating after a woman died and another was injured in a shooting on Delta Fair Boulevard in Antioch on Thursday.

ANTIOCH, Calif. --
Police are investigating after a woman died and another was injured in a shooting on Delta Fair Boulevard in Antioch Thursday morning.

The woman died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, but an update on her condition is not available at this time, according to police.

The police department's investigations bureau responded to the scene and officers are collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925)778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES

No other details about the case were released by police.

