Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii; Nearby homes catch fire

HONOLULU -- Honolulu police say two officers were shot Sunday and a home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

No arrests have been made.

The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
