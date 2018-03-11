Police: 2 reported dead after helicopter goes down in East River

Twitter video shows a possible helicopter going down in the East River. (Credit: @JJmagers /Twitter) (@JJmagers/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police say two people are dead after a private helicopter crashed into the East River on Sunday night.


The helicopter reportedly crashed near 89th Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m. It is unclear where the helicopter was coming from or if there were any distress calls.

One person has also been removed from the water in serious condition. Police say there were six people on board the helicopter, including the pilot at the time of the crash.

"We were having dinner and we noticed a red helicopter going full speed towards the water. It almost looked very surreal and next thing we know it's approaching the water slowly and then it just completely crashed and then sunk. Immediate reaction was to call 911," said eyewitness Arineh Nazarian.

The strong currents in the East River are making recovery efforts difficult.

The NTSB says they will be investigating.

NYC Ferry service on the Astoria and East River route is currently suspended until further notice.
