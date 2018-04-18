GUN SAFETY

Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Northwest Indiana said a man is in custody after a woman was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon. (WLS)

By
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana --
Police in Northwest Indiana said a man is in custody after a woman was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon.

Merrillville police said the woman was in her car in a parking lot outside secondhand store Plato's Closet at the time of the shooting. According to police, the woman's boyfriend left his 9mm handgun with extended magazine on the center console of the car while he went inside the shop.

The victim's 3-year-old daughter grabbed the gun, and it went off. The bullet went through the seat and struck the woman through her back in her right shoulder.

RELATED: Student recovering after teacher accidentally fires gun in Seaside classroom

"We just heard screaming," Plato's Closet employee Hadassah Zirkle said. "We ran outside with a bunch of other people. Someone said someone was hurt and bleeding."

A 1-year-old child was also in the backseat of the car in a car seat, police said.

"The first thought was to get the kids out of there," employee Rebecca Todd said. "We grabbed them. We brought them inside, and we just tried comforting them as best we could."

The woman, who police said is six weeks pregnant, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transported to Loyola Hospital in critical but stable condition. Police have not released any further information about her, including her name or age.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks for kids selling out after Florida shooting

The victim's boyfriend, 21-year-old Menzo Brazier, is charged with child endangerment, police said.

"He came outside, like screaming, asking what happened, kind of, like, disbelief on his face," Zirkle said.

The children have been placed in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Click here for recent stories and videos about gun safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldgun safetygun violencegunsIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUN SAFETY
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
More gun safety
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News