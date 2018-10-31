LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens --The NYPD is on the lookout for a group of robbers who broke into a woman's Queens hotel room and robbed her at gunpoint.
Police say a group of four men wearing masks pushed their way into the room of a 27-year-old woman who was working as a dominatrix out of that room.
The incident took place on Monday just before 5 p.m. at the Ramada Inn on Crescent Street in Long Island City.
The four men then assaulted her, held her at gunpoint and bound her with duct tape, police say.
Authorities say the group of men stole $4,000 worth of sex toys, $100 cash, an iPhone and a debit card from the victim.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
The group was captured on surveillance video without their masks before the robbery.
The first suspect is described as being in his 30s, with a beard and was seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.
The second suspect is described as being in his 30s, with a beard and was seen wearing a grey hat, black coat, black sweatshirt, black pants and grey sneakers.
The third suspect is described as being in his 30s, heavy set, wearing glasses and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.
The fourth suspect is described as being in his 30s, slim build, with a mustache and was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark green pants and black shoes.
