Police: Group of men break into New York hotel room, rob dominatrix

Police say a group of 4 men wearing masks pushed their way into the hotel room of a 27-year-old woman who was working as a dominatrix out of that room.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens --
The NYPD is on the lookout for a group of robbers who broke into a woman's Queens hotel room and robbed her at gunpoint.

Police say a group of four men wearing masks pushed their way into the room of a 27-year-old woman who was working as a dominatrix out of that room.

The incident took place on Monday just before 5 p.m. at the Ramada Inn on Crescent Street in Long Island City.

The four men then assaulted her, held her at gunpoint and bound her with duct tape, police say.

Authorities say the group of men stole $4,000 worth of sex toys, $100 cash, an iPhone and a debit card from the victim.

RELATED: VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches victim, cleans out his pockets in the Bronx

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The group was captured on surveillance video without their masks before the robbery.

The first suspect is described as being in his 30s, with a beard and was seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as being in his 30s, with a beard and was seen wearing a grey hat, black coat, black sweatshirt, black pants and grey sneakers.

The third suspect is described as being in his 30s, heavy set, wearing glasses and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark colored shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as being in his 30s, slim build, with a mustache and was seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark green pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
