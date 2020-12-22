Traffic Alert: Police investigation shuts down all lanes of SB 101 at Cesar Chavez St. in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are shut down in the area of the Cesar Chavez Street exit in San Francisco Monday night.

The closure is due to a police investigation.


A traffic alert has been issued for the area.

Details about the investigation were not immediately released.


There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscohighway 101sfpdfreewaytrafficinvestigationroad closureinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Man charged with murder in 1988 Michaela Garecht kidnapping case
SF firefighters wait for vaccine as 60 test positive for COVID
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Bay Area
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Show More
Oakland man finds new career during pandemic
Bay Area companies donate housing to RMHC amid pandemic
Michaela Garecht's mom reads letter after murder suspect charged
SF nursing home reports 1st COVID-19 death since pandemic began
Meet Bay Area company behind vaccine safety efforts
More TOP STORIES News