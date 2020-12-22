SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are shut down in the area of the Cesar Chavez Street exit in San Francisco Monday night.
The closure is due to a police investigation.
A traffic alert has been issued for the area.
Details about the investigation were not immediately released.
There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Traffic Alert: Police investigation shuts down all lanes of SB 101 at Cesar Chavez St. in SF
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More