South Hayward BART shut down due to police activity, expect major delays

South Hayward Station is currently closed due to this police activity. Trains are able to single-track through South Hayward but not make stops at the station. https://t.co/U34nIekFAn — SFBART (@SFBART) November 19, 2019

There is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions due to police activity at South Hayward. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 19, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- South Hayward BART Station is closed Tuesday afternoon due to police activity, according to BART officials.Trains are single-tracking through the station, but no trains are stopping there.Officials say there is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions.