South Hayward BART shut down due to police activity, expect major delays

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- South Hayward BART Station is closed Tuesday afternoon due to police activity, according to BART officials.

Trains are single-tracking through the station, but no trains are stopping there.

Officials say there is a 20-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Warm Springs and Daly City directions.




