Police announce arrest in connection with murder of San Jose mother Bambi Larson

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a San Jose mother.San Jose police announced on Twitter that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the Feb. 28 killing of Bambi Larson.The mother of two adult children was found dead inside her Knollfield Way home.Police said in a tweet that they will "provide additional information as it becomes available."