Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF

Police in San Francisco say they've made arrests in connection with more than 60 residential burglaries committed by serial crews that allegedly stole close to $3 million in money, credit cards and jewelry.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco say they've made arrests in connection with more than 60 residential burglaries committed by serial crews that allegedly stole close to $3 million in money, credit cards and jewelry.

Of the 30 suspects who were identified, 10 have been arrested. Police say they range in age from 23 to 64 years old and that search warrants were executed over the last 90 days all over the Bay Area and as far away as Las Vegas.

Officials say 11 guns along with jewelry, money, credit cards, passports, vehicle titles and vehicle keys were stolen during burglaries in occupied and unoccupied homes.

Though they have not said where that burglary took place, officials did say they arrested one of the suspects caught on camera.


Police say the crimes were mainly in the Bayview, Taraval and Ingleside neighborhood and note that they've noticed a drop in home burglaries since the arrests were made.

Officials believe the Chinese community was targeted because it was the Lunar New Year, a time when cash and jewelry is more prevalent in those homes.

During some of the arrests, police say some of the suspects put up a fight, but no injuries were reported.
