Venice Beach chase: Police take man into custody after bizarre foot pursuit in shallow waves

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police officers took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged foot chase on the sand at Venice Beach.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a group of officers were seen pursuing the man as he intermittently ran into the waves that were crashing along the shoreline.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the man stumbled in the shallow water and a group of policemen pounced on him. He was handcuffed and escorted to a nearby LAPD vehicle after a brief apparent struggle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countybeachespolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of 9-acre Novato brush fire
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
California Senate approves bill to cap rent increases
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
Show More
Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch
California closer to letting college athletes make money
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
More TOP STORIES News