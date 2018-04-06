THREAT

Police arrest man accused of stealing guns, threatening to shoot people in San Francisco

San Francisco police say a man has been taken into custody after he stole guns from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to kill police officers. (KGO-TV)

San Francisco police say a man has been taken into custody after he stole guns from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to kill police officers.

Dustin Hamilton, 44, left a 20-page manifesto saying he hates SFPD, according to police. Investigators say he stole guns from his parent's home in San Jose on Tuesday and threatened to kill police officers.

Police say Hamilton was arrested without incident following a tip from a community member. Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Hamilton named 501 Delancey Street as a target in his manifesto.

