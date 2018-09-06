Fresno police arrest man who jumped on police car, causing thousands of dollars in damage

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, Calif. --
A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.

According to police, an officer saw the suspect, Adolfo Martinez Lopez, 23, on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.

Police attempted to talk Lopez down but after a half hour they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.

A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand. Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismpolice officerarrestcrimecaught on cameraFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'I might die here': Drivers flee fast-moving wildfire near Redding
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars for abusive behavior
Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park
Search begins for new president of South Bay Catholic school
Report: Mollie Tibbetts suspect used alias 'John Budd'
New 270 degree movie experience comes to the Bay Area
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
Show More
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at NY park
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
More News