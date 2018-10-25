RIDESHARE

Police arrest San Mateo rideshare driver accused of sexual assault

EMBED </>More Videos

EARLY WARNING? Uber suspended the driver for misconduct just a day before the assault happened, police said. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
A man accused of posing as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting a woman in San Mateo, Calif., this summer has been arrested.
San Mateo police arrested 40-year-old San Jose resident Brandon Sherman on Oct. 25, 2018.

RELATED: 'Rideshare Rapist' accused of raping 4 women in SF pleads not guilty to all charges

During the course of their investigation, police discovered Sherman had been suspended by Uber for misconduct the day before the assault.

"We also do believe at the time of this incident he was still employed as a driver with Lyft. And at the time of the incident, his vehicle did have affixed to the window both Lyft and Uber stickers," San Mateo Police Lt. Ryan Monahan said.

RELATED: San Francisco DA announces public education campaign to enhance safety for rideshare users

Police stress that rideshare customers always check to make sure the car and license plate number matches those displayed in the app before getting in a rideshare vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ridesharesexual assaultinvestigationlyftubersafetyrapeappappsmobile apptechnologySan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
RIDESHARE
Battle at SFO between cab drivers over $250,000 medallions
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Lyft launches new $299 month subscription plan
Video shows moment Uber driver was tackled to ground during SF protest
More rideshare
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Latest poll shows how the race for California governor, senator is shaping up
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
BART approves new safety measures and guidelines
SJ launches pilot program to employ the homeless
Sonoma Co. neighborhood files suit to stop commercial cannabis grow
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Show More
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
AC Transit, motorcycle collide just past Bay Bridge Toll Plaza
CA judge rules against bullet train opponents
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
More News