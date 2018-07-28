Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire.Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all known suspects are in custody.No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery.